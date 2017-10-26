Lies And Distractions Surrounding The Diminishing Petrodollar

There are a few important rules you have to follow if you want to join the consortium of mainstream economic con-men/analysts. Take special note if you plan on becoming one of these very "special" people:
1) Never discuss the reality that government fiscal statistics are not the true picture of the health of the economy. Just present the stats at face value to the public and quickly move on.
2) Almost always focus on false positives. Give the masses a delusional sense of recovery by pointing desperately at the few indicators that paint a rosier picture. Always mention a higher stock market as a symbol of an improving economy even though the stock market is irrelevant to the fundamentals of the economy. In fact, pretend the stock market is the ONLY thing that matters. Period.
3) Never talk about falling demand. Avoid mention of this at all costs. Instead, bring up "rising supply" and pretend as if demand is not a factor even worth considering.
4) Call any article that discusses the numerous and substantial negatives in the economy "doom porn." Ask "where is the collapse?" a lot, when the collapse in fundamentals is right in front of your face.
5) Avoid debate on the health of the economy when you can, but if cornered, misrepresent the data whenever possible. Muddle the discussion with minutia and circular logic.
6) When a crash occurs, act like you had been the one warning about the danger all along. For good measure, make sure alternative economic analysts do not get credit for correct examinations of the fiscal system.
7) Argue that there was nothing special about their warnings and predictions and that "everyone else saw it coming too;" otherwise you might be out of a job.
Now, if you follow these rules most of the time, or religiously, then you have a good shot at becoming the next Paul Krugman or one of the many hucksters at Forbes, Bloomberg or Reuters. A cushy job and comfortable salary await you. Good luck and Godspeed!
However, say you are one of those weird people cursed with a conscience; becoming a vapid mouthpiece for the establishment may not sound very appealing. Or, maybe you just have OCD and you can't stand the idea of "creative math" when it comes to economic data. Whatever the case may be, you want to outline the deeper facts of the economy because the economy is life — it is the structure which holds together our civilization, and if we lie about it in the short term, then we only set ourselves up for catastrophe in the long run. Welcome to another dimension. Welcome to the world of alternative economics.
Every aspect of the U.S. economy or the global economy can be presented two very different ways depending on whether you "interpret" the data to fit a preconceived conclusion, or simply relay it to the public as it really is. Let's use oil and the petrodollar as an example...
To illustrate the mainstream establishment reaction to legitimate economic concerns on oil, I highly suggest going back and reading an article by Foreign Policy, the official magazine of the Council On Foreign Relations, titled "Debunking The Dumping-The-Dollar Conspiracy," published in 2009. The idiocy of this article was truly bewildering at the time it was released, but even more so now in retrospect.
First, it is important to note that Foreign Policy refused to even acknowledge the issue of the dollar losing petro-currency status until Robert Fisk of The Independent, someone closer to mainstream exposure, dared to broach the topic, warning that a trend was in play to dump the dollar as the petro-currency by 2018. The alternative economic community had been warning about the world moving away from U.S. oil dominance for some time beforehand.
Second, the CFR uses a typical circular fallacy when confronting the potential end of the dollar's world reserve status; the fallacy that the dollar is the world reserve currency because "the U.S. is the preeminent world economic power." Actually, the reverse is true — the U.S. is the world's preeminent economic power only because the dollar has world reserve status. It was also once an industrial powerhouse after WWII, but this was ONLY because the U.S. was one of the few manufacturing hubs in the world that wasn't demolished by years of kinetic destruction. When you are the only game in town, of course you reap huge economic benefits including massive international investment, but not forever.
Today, obviously, the U.S. is far surpassed by other nations in the area of manufacturing and production, and has also been surpassed as the largest global importer and exporter. The "preeminence" argument is unmitigated garbage.
Third, almost every danger Foreign Policy dismissed as "conspiracy" back in 2009 is now coming true. Just as Robert Fisk warned, and just as the alternative economic community warned long before him, numerous shifts in the world of oil as well as geopolitical relationships have created a spiraling nexus of anti-dollar sentiment. Is it possible that the dollar will lose petro-status by 2018? Absolutely, and here is why...
While the U.S. remains the world's largest oil consumer according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), American consumption of petroleum products has greatly diminished over the past few years; falling demand by increasingly destitute U.S. consumers has left oil producers searching for buyers elsewhere. The World Economic Forum noted in 2015 the drastic fall in U.S. demand since the 2008 debt crisis, but this admission went largely unnoticed in the mainstream media. Interestingly, while demand was crashing, the price per barrel continued to skyrocket because of the Federal Reserve's inflationary QE policies. Almost immediately after the Fed began tapering QE, oil prices drastically declined in line with the lack of existing demand.
In 2017, the EIA claims there has been a rise in global demand since the second quarter. And has "projected" increasing demand including higher U.S. demand going into 2018, outpacing supply.
Yet, at the same time the EIA admits a frustrating stagnation in global oil demand, with the U.S. being the primary drag on consumption since 2010.
So, which trend are we supposed to believe? The one that is right in front of us, or the one that is optimistically projected? It is clear, even according to "official" statistics on crude oil imports, that the U.S. market began sinking in 2009 to levels not seen since the 1990's and has not recovered since. Everyone knows that each new year is supposed to bring exponential demand, like clockwork. But this has not been the case at all in the U.S.
Meanwhile, China has recently surpassed the U.S. as the world's largest oil importer, even though the EIA lists the U.S. as the world's largest oil "consumer."
The argument mainstream analysts would probably make here is that imports of oil are diminishing because U.S. shale oil is filling demand domestically. This argument overlooks the overall process of declining demand, though. The US is the largest consumer of oil NOW, but will that pace continue? According to the data, the answer is no. Americans are buying less petroleum products since the 2008 credit crisis, regardless of where they come from, and oil producers are seeking to diversify into other markets, and other currencies.
On top of that, even if it were true that imported oil is crumbling because US domestic oil is filling rising demand, this still begs the question - Why would oil producing nations stick with the dollar as the petrocurrency when the US has decided to take its ball and go home? The US has now become a COMPETITOR in the oil market with shale, so why would OPEC nations and others also continue to give the US the enormous advantage of owning petrocurrency status?
In the meantime, the geopolitical situation grows more unstable. I believe the Iranian sanctions issue has gone ignored far too long, and this has direct repercussions on the dollar's petro-status. How? Well, consider this — Europe continues its appetite for Iranian oil, with 40 percent of Iran's oil exports going to the EU. With the very oddly timed U.S.-led effort by the Trump administration to renew sanctions, Europe has been caught in a catch-22; either defy sanctions and upset relations with the U.S. or lose a significant source of petroleum imports. For now it appears that the EU will support sanctions, but this time solidarity on the issue is nowhere near as strong as it was back in 2012.
With Iran as a major supplier for Europe as well as China, and overtaking Saudi Arabia as the top oil supplier for India, Trump's latest call to put economic pressure on the nation may add more fuel to the accelerating rationale against the dollar as the primary trade mechanism for oil. The question becomes, who benefits from American influence in oil, and who suffers? The more countries that suffer because of a world reserve dollar, the more likely they will be to look for an alternative.
China has deepened ties to Russia for this exact reason. With Russia supplanting Saudi Arabia as China's largest petroleum source, and bilateral trade between Russia and China cutting out the dollar as world reserve, this is just the beginning of the shift. In the past week it has been hinted that China will be shifting in the next two months into using its OWN currency, the Yuan, to price oil instead of using the dollar.
Saudi Arabia, America's longtime partner in the oil dominance chain, is now moving away from the old relationship. Tensions between the Saudis and the U.S. State Department over the rather surreal Qatar embargo are just part of a series of divisions. With China's influence in the region increasing, the mainstream has finally begun to acknowledge that Saudi Arabia may be "compelled" to trade oil in currencies other than the dollar.
Why is oil so important? Because energy, along with currency, is the key to understanding the state of the economy. When demand for energy goes stagnant, this usually means the economy is stagnant. When a nation has maintained a monopoly on global energy trade by coupling its currency to oil, an addiction can be formed and its financial structure becomes dependent in that addiction being continuously satiated.
Foreign Policy argued in 2009 that oil trade in dollars is "nothing more than a convention." I would actually agree with that in part; it is indeed a convention that can change dramatically at any given moment. But, Foreign Policy asserts that there would be no consequences for the U.S. if and when the change takes place and the dollar loses petrostatus. This is absurd. Trillions in dollars are held overseas and the singular function of those dollars is to fulfill international trade based on the "convention" of the dollar's world reserve status. What purpose do those dollar's serve if world reserve status is abandoned? The answer is none.
All of those dollars would come flooding back into the U.S. through various channels. Market psychology would immediately trigger a massive loss in the dollar's international value, not to mention incredible inflation would be spiking here at home. This process has already begun, and it is looking more and more like the next couple of years will bring a vast "reset" (as the IMF likes to call it) in the hegemony of certain currencies.
Some people believe this will be a wellspring, a change for the better. They think the death of the dollar will lead to "decentralization" of the global economy and a "multipolar world," but the situation is far more complex than it seems. I will go into greater detail in my next article as to why the dollar and the U.S. economy in general has actually been slated for deliberate demolition and how this will likely come about. As far as oil and petro-status are concerned, the mainstream media is perfectly willing to report on the developments I have mentioned here in a fleeting manner, but at the same time they are completely unwilling to account for the effects that will result or the deeper meaning behind these events. They will report on the smaller stories, but refuse to acknowledge the bigger story. It is quite a contradiction, but a contradiction with a purpose.
If you would like to support the publishing of articles like the one you have just read, visit our donations page here. We greatly appreciate your patronage.
You can contact Brandon Smith at:
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
After 8 long years of ultra-loose monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, it's no secret that inflation is primed to soar. If your IRA or 401(k) is exposed to this threat, it's critical to act now! That's why thousands of Americans are moving their retirement into a Gold IRA. Learn how you can too with a free info kit on gold from Birch Gold Group. It reveals the little-known IRS Tax Law to move your IRA or 401(k) into gold. Click here to get your free Info Kit on Gold.
written by stevenguinness , October 26, 2017
Cracking article.
Your analysis of how dollars flooding back into the U.S. would cause massive inflation is one I would agree with. I hear a lot of mainstream analysts talk about how inflation is not really a problem and that it remains 'subdued'. But in reality it's the markets which have bred hyper inflation ever since the Fed's QE programme and zero rates of interest. I think the DOW hit a low of around 6,000 in 2009, whereas now it's over 23,000. So now it's a case of which geopolitical triggers will prompt a marked increase in inflation on 'main street'.
Here in the UK inflation is at 3%, which the Bank of England are using as a rationale to raise rates possibly next week. Brexit is the scapegoat of course. And I assume the actions of the Trump administration will be blamed on rising inflation in the U.S.
Here's the thing though - surely the Fed and BOE will respond to accelerating inflation by increasing interest rates? Janet Yellen said last month that the Fed would only reconvene asset purchases if interest rates were falling. Inflation is therefore a powerful mechanism for ensuring the opposite.
written by DBG8489 , October 26, 2017
@steven
Inflation in the US is allegedly around 2.2%. However, anyone with a brain knows that's not an honest assessment. First, if you gauge inflation by a "basket of goods" and you can change that basket at will to eliminate things you'd rather not look at - well then you can control the output.
In the US, they don't look at stock prices; they don't look at the costs of health insurance and/or healthcare (please note they are two different things); and then they "imply" that certain products like electronics and computers haven't inflated in price because you're getting "more for your money" - except they don't look at the longevity of the product. A computer that performed 20% worse than the one I have now, but lasted 50% longer is a better value for the amount of dollars I had to pay. And if food producers are changing the size of their packaging, but leaving the prices the same - well then, they are *inflating* the cost to the consumer. None of this is measured!
And regardless of all that - the second thing is that over the past several generations, they've conveniently changed the definition of inflation. It used to be that inflation was an increase in the supply of money relative to goods in the economy. Print too much fiat (or debase your gold/silver coin), and it starts to take more of them to trade for things you want because they are losing value. The *symptom* of this was a rise in prices for products. Today if you look up the definition of inflation, it's referred to as a "general increase in the prices of products and a fall in the purchasing value of money". They've made the symptom the definition! This is important because by doing this, they've blinded the man on the street to the cause. They've made it into some sort of magic or even worse some sort of system they can control using mathematics.
Banks create money out of thin air when they make a loan. This is how the money supply increases. Central banks believe they can control the amount of increase by raising and lowering the interest rates to control the "demand" for money. Plus this method has an added bonus of removing the Fed or the government from the act of "printing" money directly - a sleight of hand that Houdini would be proud of. But the price increases for products relative to the value of the money is a *lagging* indicator - it happens long after you've printed the fiat. By the time they see it, it's too late. It would be like measuring the ambient temperature in the engine compartment of your car instead of the coolant. By the time the ambient temperature readings indicated you had a problem, the engine would be destroyed. And not only that, as I said they started *choosing* which product prices to measure so they can rig the results.
It kills me.
@Brandon
I'm curious as to the fallacy you outline in your article regarding the world reserve status. I've seen other bloggers (Mish for one) argue the point of view that the dollar's world reserve status is because we are the "preeminent world economic power" and because we carry a trade deficit with the rest of the world - unlike say China.
I would like if you could further explain the difference and why it's a fallacy to claim what they are claiming.
Thanks!
written by Chris B , October 26, 2017
Brandon,
China unleashing a "Petro-yuan" should unequivocally be considered economic warfare against the United States. I could be wrong but I do not think that China could handle the entirety of the Yuan becoming the world reserve currency all at once initially. So do you think it feasible that as a retaliatory measure, the United States could essentially at some point after the "Petro-yuan" is released and is picking up traction, pull the pillars out of the world economy with intentionally crashing the dollar knowing that China itself could not handle the whole load? This would all be by design however to get us into a worldwide SDR usage. Thoughts?
written by Renewed , October 26, 2017
Regarding Chris B comment, North Korea may play a role in helping destabilize China and spoil their coming out party!
written by mangledman , October 26, 2017
Do you think war rhetoric about Iran has anything to do with the fact that where RUSSIA and China get their oil. Israeli news showed a clip from UN declaring US rogue actions in Syria. Is that where WWIII is hiding??
written by GentlemanJim , October 27, 2017
I am in total agreement. My question is how can one best prepare and profit for the coming onslaught?
I would assume you don't want to be holding dollars.
written by XBarbarian , October 27, 2017
well written, as usual, Sir.
of course, the petrodollar will be gone. not if, but when, yet so many still deny. they find solace is raw propaganda like the "Foreign Policy" because it supports their need to deny reality.
all of this is intentional. decimation of the west, #ScorchedEarth style, as the global inbred 1% parasites move to the east.
I was exposed a while back to a FB group, real progressives (lol) that peddle this MMT stuff. sort of UBI related. I asked them about PetroDollar, GRC, etc. they attacked with rigor. favorite label.. "conspiracy theorist". they worship keynes advocates, wanna cuddle with Krugman. lmao. I use every chance to mock them now. just another snake oil salesmen peddling Hopium to the desperate.
#HostLife - The people have been turned into "hosts" (a food source - rent payers) for the 1% inbred parasites (leeches - rent collectors) through the re-establishment of the "West Virginia Coal Mine Experience"™ (circa 1900). By quietly monopolizing necessities (food, water, shelter, utilities), by debt expansion, and by wage suppression: we now work in the company "mines" (cube farms, whatever), live in the company housing (mortgage), shop in the company store (credit card debt), pay MONOPOLY prices for necessities. Cradle to grave slavery to the "Nanny" Corporations (all owned at the top by Banksters)
written by messianicdruid , October 27, 2017
What will the foreign petrododders be invested in, what will the new owners do, own stocks, own land, own corporations [ business real estate ], own national parks, own congress critters, buy ports, facilities, highways,...
written by messianicdruid , October 27, 2017
Xbarbarian - "all of this is intentional. decimation of the west, #ScorchedEarth style, as the global inbred 1% parasites move to the east. "
They harvest the organs of some criminals in those places.
written by Huck Finn , October 28, 2017
I read an article on Lew Rockwell this morning by Chuck Baldwin. He states, "Let me briefly digress with this food for thought: When G.W. Bush launched his invasion against Afghanistan and Iraq in 2003, there were seven countries that did not have a Rothschild central bank: Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, North Korea, Cuba, and Iran. After the 2003 invasions, the Rothschild central bank swallowed Afghanistan and Iraq. Between 2003 and 2011, and after constant U.S. wars of aggression in the name of the “war on terror,” the Rothschild central bank took over Libya and Sudan. That leaves just three countries without a Rothschild central bank: Iran, North Korea, and Cuba. But I’m sure it’s a coincidence that Iran and North Korea are currently being targeted by the West’s “war on terror,” right?"
He also states, "It is more than interesting that Russia and China are in the process of trying to divorce themselves from the Rothschild central bank and return to a gold-backed economic system (does America even have any gold left in Fort Knox?). So, the war rhetoric against those two countries coming out of the White House and Pentagon just happens to coincide with Russia’s and China’s intention to kick out the Rothschild bank, right?"
written by stevenguinness , October 28, 2017
The 'Rothschild Central Banks' line is one that a lot of the independents latch onto, as is the assertion of 'Rothschild Zionism' being the cause of all devilment in the world.
I've seen websites that have produced lists of central banks around the world that they say are owned outright by the Rothschilds. But that's all it ever amounts to - a list. There's no documentary evidence to support the claim. I don't doubt they are a significant element of the global elites but once you have read the books of Antony Sutton and others you get a true sense of just how enormous the globalist reach is and how many families and networks are implicated. Especially the Rockefellers.
To pass it all off with the over simplification of it being a 'Rothschild' conspiracy is lazy, and more than a touch arrogant.
written by Implied Violin , October 29, 2017
Distilling from my reading and intuition about what is going on, I wonder if the globalists are actually *trying* to get people to focus on the Zionism angle in order to draw attention away from their true goals. The fact that they went out of their way to create Israel, and to make sure it stayed in the news with barbarous acts over the last sixty years, is pretty compelling to me.
I also think that they have gone out of their way to make sure all roads lead back to the Clintons/Bushes/Obama etc, as being the main perpetrators of the evils that have visited the world in the last fifty years.
That is why I wonder if Israel and America are slated for destruction, with the aforementioned people to be 'sacrificed' to placate the masses - while the globalists take the reigns of control during the distraction.
I've said as much before here, but with all that is going on now overseas and here on the US home front, I'm seeing this play out in real time. Maybe my focus is blinding me and it's just another ruse, but it always pays to be vigilant.
written by Huck Finn , October 29, 2017
Brandon, I owe you and your readers an apology. It was certainly not my intention to spread anti-Semitic or anti-Zionist sentiments. It was a poorly conceived comment and having thought it over I regret it, but to be honest in my naivete I never made the connection between The term Rothschild central bank and anti-Zionism. I don't subscribe to the anit-zionist dogma and having spent quite a lot of time reading on LewRockwell.com I'm pretty sure that Mr. Rockwell does not either. I'm not familiar enough with Chuck Baldwin who's work I cut and pasted from, to be able to make a judgement on where he falls in relation to that camp. I agree that anti-Zionist rhetoric is counterproductive and one of the main arrows in the elite's divide and conquer quiver.
Steven, I plead not guilty to the charge of laziness and arrogance furthering a Rothschild conspiracy. Instead I'd like to plea bargain my case to a charge of guilty to laziness of forming a comment by cutting and pasting from an article I'd read that sounded good at the moment and was still fresh in my mind when coming across mangledman's comment without really thinking it through.
If I could have a do-over using my own words rather than someone else's, I would simply state that all wars are banker's wars. And judging from Iraq and Libya one could deduce that the US conducted regime changes in defense of the petro-dollar. I think we can expect a regime change in Venezuela as well for the same reason. It will be interesting to see what the response will be to China and Russia's efforts to dump the petro-dollar.
Brandon, I fully understand the need to correct my post, hopefully you can understand those of us with a lesser intellect wanting to jump in and play ball with the big boys rather than always staying seated in the bleachers.
written by Someone from the bleachers , October 30, 2017
care to elaborate, Mr. Goldspan?