Saudi Coup Signals War And The New World Order Reset

For years now, I have been warning about the relationship of interdependency between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and how this relationship, if ended, would mean disaster for the petrodollar system and by extension the dollar's world reserve status. In my recent articles 'Lies And Distractions Surrounding The Diminishing Petrodollar' and 'The Economic End Game Continues,' I point out that the death of the dollar as the premier petrocurrency is actually a primary goal for establishment globalists. Why? Because in an effort to achieve what they sometimes call the "global economic reset," or the "new world order," a more publicly accepted centralized global economy and monetary framework is paramount. And, this means the eventual implementation of a single world currency and a single global economic and political authority above and beyond the dollar system.
But, it is not enough to simply initiate such socially and fiscally painful changes in a vacuum. The banking powers are not interested in taking any blame for the suffering that would be dealt to the masses during the inevitable upheaval (or blame for the suffering that has already been caused). Therefore, a believable narrative must be crafted. A narrative in which political intrigue and geopolitical crisis make the "new world order" a NECESSITY; one that the general public would accept or even demand as a solution to existing instability and disaster.
That is to say, the globalists must fashion a propaganda story to be used in the future, in which "selfish" nation-states abused their sovereignty and created conditions for calamity, and the only solution was to end that sovereignty and place all power into the hands of a select few "wise and benevolent men" for the greater good of the world.
I believe the next phase of the global economic reset will begin in part with the breaking of petrodollar dominance. An important element of my analysis on the strategic shift away from the petrodollar has been the symbiosis between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has been the single most important key to the dollar remaining as the petrocurrency from the very beginning.
The very first oil exploration and extraction deal in Saudi Arabia was sought by the vast international oil cartels of Royal Dutch Shell, Near East Development Company, Anglo-Persian, etc., but eventually fell into the hands of none other than the Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Company. The dark history of Standard Oil aside, this meant that Saudi business would be handled primarily by American interests. And the Western thirst for oil, especially after World War I, would etch our relationship with the reigning monarchy in stone.
A founding member of OPEC, Saudi Arabia was one of the few primary oil-producing nations that maintained an oil pipeline that expedited processing and bypassed the Suez Canal. (The pipeline was shut down, however, in 1983). This allowed Standard Oil and the United States to tiptoe around the internal instability of Egypt, which had experienced ongoing conflict which finally culminated in the civil war of 1952.
Considered puppets of the British Empire at the time, the ruling elites of Egypt were toppled by the Muslim Brotherhood, leading to the eventual demise of the British pound sterling as the top petro-currency and the world reserve. The British economy faltered and has never since returned to its former glory.
Perhaps we are seeing some parallels here?
Civil war may not be in the cards for Saudi Arabia; so far a quiet coup has been rather effective in completely changing the power base of the nation over the past few years. The primary beneficiary of that change in power has been crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who only answers to King Salman, an 81-year-old ruler barely involved in leadership.
To understand how drastic this coup has been, consider this — for decades Saudi Kings maintained political balance by doling out vital power positions to separate, carefully chosen successors. Positions such as Defense Minister, the Interior Ministry and the head of the National Guard. Today, Mohammed Bin Salman controls all three positions. Foreign policy, defense matters, oil and economic decisions and social changes are now all in the hands of one man.
But the real question is, who is behind that man?
Well, the recent political purge of various "neo-conservative" tied Saudis might lead some to believe that Prince Mohammed is seeking an end to globalist control of Saudi oil and politics. These people would be wrong for a number of reasons.
Prince Mohammed's revolutionary "Vision for 2030" developed as he entered power was touted as a means to end Saudi reliance on oil revenues to support economic stability. However, I believe this plan is NOT about ending reliance on oil, but ending reliance on the U.S. dollar. In fact, the plan indicates a move away from the dollar as the world's petrocurrency and a de-pegging of the Riyal from the dollar.
Prince Mohammed has also established much deeper ties to Russia and China, creating bilateral agreements which may end up removing the dollar as the mechanism for oil trade between the nations.
You would think that this kind of strategy would be highly damaging to the West and to American interests in particular and that the corporate establishment would be doing everything in their power to stop it. However, this is not at all the case. In reality, the globalist establishment is fully behind Mohammed Bin Sulman's "Vision for 2030."
Corporate behemoths such as the Carlyle Group (Bush family, etc), Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and Blackrock have ALL been backing the Vision for 2030 and Prince Mohammed through his Public Investment Fund (PIF), of which he is the chairman.
Trillions in capital are flowing through PIF, most of it from the coffers of globalist establishment companies. Once again I point out that the so-called "East versus West division" and the Eastern "opposition" to the globalists is complete nonsense; banking elites and globalists are the true influence behind the move away from the dollar, as the Saudi example and the Vision for 2030 shows. The end of the dollar as world reserve works in their favor — it is planned.
This does not end with the death of the dollar's petro-status, though. These kinds of upsets in the power dynamic invariably lead to war. War acts as a kind of cleansing of the historical record; it tends to distract the public, for generations, from those that truly benefit from geopolitical and economic strife.
Prince Mohammed has already triggered conflicts with Yemen and Qatar, but this seems to have only been a precursor to greater kinetic displays of force. The next target appears to be Lebanon, and eventually Iran and Syria.
The first signal came with the resignation of Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri on November 4, a resignation Hezbollah claims was forced by the Saudi government. Interestingly, Saad Hariri recorded the televised announcement in Saudi Arabia.
This shocking disruption to Lebanon's political apparatus has been followed by an escalation in saber rattling by Saudi Arabia against Hezbollah (which is considered by many to be merely a puppet organization of the Iranian government). If official polls are to be believed, the Lebanese population is in extreme disagreement over Iran and Hezbollah, which could add to internal divisions and civil war if tensions continue to grow. Add to this the suspected (but officially denied) "secret visit" by Prince Mohammed to Israel in September, and the newfound "friendship" between the two nations in the months since, and we have quite a bit of momentum for a war in Lebanon.
The question is, will a war between Saudi Arabia and perhaps Israel against Hezbollah in Lebanon remain a proxy war, or will it gestate into a wider conflict drawing in Iran, Syria and perhaps even the U.S.?
First, keep in mind that Prince Mohammed has already frozen and/or confiscated approximately $800 billion in assets from his imprisoned political enemies. More than enough to fund a war campaign for several years, maybe even an expanded war against Iran.
Trump's rhetoric against Iran and his re-institution of sanctions seems to coincide nicely with the increasing tension between the Saudis and Hezbollah. Israel attempted an invasion of Lebanon in 2006 and was soundly and embarrassingly defeated. But, the Israeli government does still showcase a willingness to enter into a ground war in the region, and with the combined forces of the Saudis and the Israelis, we might see a different outcome. Iran would be forced to intervene.
Syria under the Assad regime would also most likely be drawn in through its mutual defense pact with Iran.
I believe that major powers like the U.S. and Russia will probably not become involved in a wider sense, but continue to insert covert forces into the region and support opposing nations through funding and armaments. As with North Korea, I would not expect "world war" on the scale of a nuclear conflagration to develop in the Middle East.
What I do expect is something far more devastating — namely an accelerated disintegration of our already collapsing economic structure as war plays out abroad and the loss of the dollar's world reserve and petro-status hits us hard at home. So far, in my view it appears that the insanity in Saudi Arabia, (along with the continued war drums against North Korea), is a perfect trigger point that provides a catalyst for mass distraction.
World economic war is the real name of the game here, as the globalists play puppeteers to East and West. It is a geopolitical crisis they will have created to engineer public support for a solution they predetermined.
You can contact Brandon Smith at:
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
written by Anon55 , November 15, 2017
"to end that sovereignty and place all power into the hands of a select few "wise and benevolent men" for the greater good of the world"
But don't they have the United Nations to do that? and IMF/World Bank as the global bank. Why would they even want to be "physically there" in the leadership positions when they can control things from behind the veil as always?
written by Renewed , November 15, 2017
Brandon, my question is if MBS is determined to move away from the dollar, how does that affect the apparent coordination on the so called Israel/Palestinian peace and the Saudis expecting the USA to continue supporting them. It seems that a move away from the Petro dollar would cause the USA to defend its continued use. I agree that that is the goal, just wondering how it plays out.
Thanks
written by coco pop , November 15, 2017
inflation? hyperinflation? loss of jobs? what else?
draw us a map?
would make a great article!
written by @wishful , November 15, 2017
Brandon with all this going down. How are you preparing and where will you hide?
written by Cal , November 16, 2017
could you give a short overview of what role gold and silver will play during and post transition? What do the elites have in store? An inclusion of gold in SDR? What about the price DURING the chaos of transition?
many thanks, Cal
written by adubman123 , November 16, 2017
Agree with everything you've said Brandon but confused on a key issue, I welcome correction where wrong...
It seems the US and Israel are lining up behind the Saudis vs Hezbollah and likely Syria and Iran on the other side, and both of the latter are backed by Russia and China. If this is indeed the case, why would the Saudis drop the Petrodollar when they need US backing to take on Iran et al which are in the anti-Petrodollar camp?
Or is MSM being set-up to fail, as in Yemen and Qatar, thru some lack of support by the US, hence revenge by ending the Petrodollar?
Would appreciate how we get from A to B in terms of a Saudi decision to end the Petrodollar when the US is backing them vs Iran et al.
Thanks again!! David
written by CuriousGuy , November 16, 2017
Good analysis, thanks.
Are you still holding your position on war with NK?
Seems you had a 2 month window wHich is almost over. Also seems NK is mellowed down quite a bit by not doing any more tests.
The goal may to create chaos,..where ever it comes from, but the source and timeline may be very very fluid and may be something nobody is guessing right now. Very rarely any bodies prediction on source and timeline of chaos has come true, as soon as somebody predicts it , it doesn't happen. Which may be good, as the orchestrators of chaos loose as soon as it is predicted in advance. They loose the advantage of surprise and also due to predictions they can be blamed for it.
.please comment
Regards
written by charles peden , November 16, 2017
Is a Saudi airstrike against Hezbollah in Lebanon the beginning? And if so, how soon do you think?
written by Ronald B Larson , November 16, 2017
God's word gives me great hope in knowing that my Father in Heaven has already prepared a way for my family and I to survive, even thrive during the dark days that lay ahead. (Mt. 6:25-34)
Faith Hope Love
written by adubman123 , November 16, 2017
Thanks for the reply Brandon, one follow-up...
Reason I ask is that US foreign policy appears tied to protecting the Petrodollar - look at the Iraq invasion when Saddam wanted to sell oil in euros, Libya for Gold, and now Iran as Russia and China's pawn to help dethrone the Petrodollar.
Put a different way, why Iran, why now, why did Kushner meet with MSM, then a purge, removal of Lebanon PM, war declared on Lebanon (Hezbollah, allied with Iran), and assertion by US that missile that hit Ryadh was Iranian. All seems geared to attack Iran and only reason I can think for the US to want that is maintenance of the Petrodollar.
US military industrial complex is a primary reason for massive twin budget and BOP deficits in the US that has devalued the dollar for decades, yet it remains in place as the GRC due primarily to the Petrodollar. Hence why the US military pursues war to maintain the Petrodollar, without it, the US economic and military hegemony collapses. Hence Iran next on the hit list. Why else?
I agree with your logic regarding the big picture, just trying to understand how this conflict ends the Petrodollar. Wouldn't it make more sense to pursue an alliance with Iran against the Saudis to do just that?
Thanks again, David
written by Kimo Karini , November 16, 2017
Where are the Kurds stands on these geopolitical games, are they closer to their historical dream or they will always be used for immediate purposes
written by Goldspan , November 16, 2017
"That is to say, the globalists must fashion a propaganda story to be used in the future, in which "selfish" nation-states abused their sovereignty and created conditions for calamity, and the only solution was to end that sovereignty and place all power into the hands of a select few "wise and benevolent men" for the greater good of the world."
The April 30, 1781 letter to Robert Morris from Alexander Hamilton advocated protectionist tariffs, a central bank, taxes on land, poll taxes, and a large public debt. “A national debt, if not excessive, will be to us a national blessing. It will be powerful cement of our union,” he wrote. Hamilton would spend much of the rest of his life agitating for more excessive public debt and spending.
The letter essentially laid out the nationalists’ agenda and provided Morris with arguments that he could use to persuade Congress to adopt the Bank of North America.
He started out by advocating a king: “I was among the first who were convinced that an administration by single men was essential to the proper management of the affairs of this country.” He also wanted to abolish state sovereignty altogether and consolidate all political power at the national level: “Congress ought to have complete sovereignty in all but the mere municipal laws of each state.”
Hamilton condemned America’s first constitution, the Articles of Confederation, as “futile and senseless,” and began agitating for a “convention of the states” that would replace the Articles with a new constitution that would presumably go a long way toward his (and his fellow nationalists’) goal of total political centralization and the creation of a mercantilist empire. A central bank was the keystone of this enterprise.
I know Rothbard was so behind the times
written by Implied Violin , November 17, 2017
This was a very timely article. Lots to chew on here, and it needed to be done *yesterday*.
I often check the ZH threads of your articles and post there (sometimes when I shouldn't, but barley wines have a hefty kick that requires action), and I am seeing a hell of a lot of trolls that I never see anywhere else. As another there wrote, that just means you are 'on target'.
I also have read some people complaining about your purging of comments here, and to be honest I wondered about that too, but based on the number of trolls ZH gets I can't imagine what you must be suffering HERE. I'm sure I don't even see 10% of what you deal with.
Anyway: that damnable 'Hamilton' play has poisoned hundreds of thousands of impressionable minds, and you can bet that was done with intention. A lot of damage that may never be undone.
However: more and more people are waking up to the works of Antony Sutton, and I can tell you there are more people open to real truth now than have ever been - and thanks for your part in providing that.
It IS making a difference, and simply looking over your ZH posted articles and seeing the far greater number of green arrows to red on knowledgeable posts is a good indicator of the TRUE awakening that is going on.